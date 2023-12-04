Hearts of Oak to play home games at Baba Yara Stadium after Accra Sports Stadium closure

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have settled on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their temporal home ground due to the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Friday confirmed the decision by the club.



The Accra Sports Stadium's closure is linked to its rental for Christmas concerts, amongst other events.



This move affects the highly anticipated match against Asante Kotoko SC in the Super Clash, set for Accra on Sunday, December 10, which will now take place in Kumasi.



Hearts of Oak, who are in search of a new head coach has suffered back-to-back defeats.



The Phobians were crashed out of the MTN FA Cup, losing on penalty shootouts against lower side, Nania FC.



In the matchday 13 games against Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Bright Adjei scored the only goal as the home side deepened the woes of the Phobian Club.



The defeat now leave Hearts of Oak at the 9th position on the league log with 16 points and will now hope to return to winning ways when they face their rivals, Kotoko on Sunday in the matchday 14 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.