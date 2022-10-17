Hearts of Oak to hold emergency meeting after Confederations Cup exit

Sports News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Majority Shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV will hold an emergency meeting involving the board of directors, management, and the supporter’s leadership.



The business mogul cum traditional ruler is said to be unhappy about the recent happenings in the team and has therefore called for an emergency meeting to resolve the issues at stake following the club’s elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup.



The Phobians were eliminated from the Confederation Cup by Malian side Real Bamako on Sunday after failing to overturn the 3-0 defeat they suffered against the Malians a week ago in the first leg.



Caleb Amankwah scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak managed to beat Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg as the game ended 3-1 on aggregate after the two legs.



After the game, some irate fans of the club held top officials Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Moro at the Stadium following the side's exit from the Confederation Cup.



The livid fansalso flattened the car tyre of the embattled club officials.



The two controversial officials were held under tight police security at the stadium as numbers grow for their heads.



Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Moro popularly referred to as Akanbi have come under mounting pressure following the sacking of coach Samuel Boadu.



The fans have accused the duo of masterminding the exit of the former Medeama gaffer who won 5 major titles in 18 months.



As a result, the club’s board chairman has decided to hold an emergency meeting with hierarchy of the club to put things in order.



The emergency meeting has been set for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.