Sports News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts of Oak to hijack Legon Cities move for striker Victorien Adebayor

Victorien Adebayor played for Danish side, HB Koge

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to supplant Legon Cities in the race for striker Victorien Adebayor.



The Nigerien international is back in Ghana months after moving to Danish outfit HB Koge from Inter Allies.



Last week, the Danish side confirmed reaching an agreement with Legon Cities to loan out the player.



But according to Kumasi based Pure FM, the Phobians have moved ahead of the Royals in the pursuit of the player and could secure his signature in the ongoing transfer window.



The report further indicates that, the rainbow boys Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV is set to meet the player and his agent to conclude on a deal.



In the truncated Ghana Premier League season, Adebayor scored 12 goals in 13 games.