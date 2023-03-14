Hearts of Oak to decide Slavko Matic future this week

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The uncertainty surrounding Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic’s job is still unresolved as he was absent in the game against Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday.



The Serbian has been advised by the Ghana Police Service to stay away from the club after supporters blocked him from holding a training session with the team prior to the game against Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on March 4.



Following the incident, the club is yet to officially release a communiqué on whether Slavko Matic is still at post as head coach of the team.



Assistant coach David Ocloo led the team once again on Saturday as they managed to pick a point at the Dun’s Park on match day 21.



Evans Owusu had put the home side in the lead before Hearts of Oak forward Isaac Mensah scored at the death with a header to see the Phobians secure a point away in this fixture.



According to reports, Hearts of Oak management are engaging the coach on a possible termination of his contract due to his safety and security.



The Supporters leadership has warned management not to allow Coach Matic back to the club.



Board Member Nyaho Tamakloe in an interview said he warned Matic about the supporters.



“I personally called Matic and advised him, that he should be careful of the supporters”.



“The success of the club depends on the playing team and the supporters, if you don’t get good results, supporters of the club will react, not violently.



“If he is not careful, and we keep our chalking bad results, the supporters will get him out of the club.”



According to sources Hearts of Oak management will hold a meeting this week to discuss Coach Slavko Matic’s future considering he is not wanted by the supporters.