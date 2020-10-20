Sports News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak to appoint Portuguese trainer Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as new head coach

Coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto

Hearts of Oak are close to appointing Portuguese trainer Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto as the club's head coach and technical director.



The Phobians have not had a substantive head coach since the sacking of Kim Grant in December 2019.



Edward Nii Odoom has been serving as the stopgap coach since then.



Pinto will arrive in Ghana this week to conclude all other details of his move before signing his contract with Hearts of Oak.



Odoom will be assistant to the Portuguese tactician for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.



The 46-year-old has previously handled Angolan clubs Clube Recreativo da Caala and Recreativo de Libolo.



He also coached Ethiopian giants Saint George SA.



Pinto last handled the FC Famalicão U23 from September 2019 to June 2020 playing 26 matches, winning just 4, losing 11 and drawing 11.

