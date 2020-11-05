Sports News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Hearts of Oak to appoint Ibrahim Tanko as head coach – Reports

Tanko is close to joining Hearts according to reports

Accra Hearts of Oak are looking at the option of engaging the services of former Black Stars assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko as head coach, according to reports in the local media.



Despite their public expression of confidence in coach Edward Odoom, Hearts are said to be working behind the scenes to appoint a new coach.



The Phobians recently announced that they have agreed to a deal with Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto to serve as Technical Director.



However credible reports indicated that Pinto was going to act as head coach and not Technical Director as the club purport.



These reports were confirmed when Pinto unilaterally terminated his deal with the club and left for Europe following a disagreement with Hearts over who should serve as his assistant.



GhanaWeb understands that while Pinto preferred Hearts legends Adjah Tetteh and Amankwa Mireku as deputies, the club wanted Odoom to stay as an assistant coach.



Reports today, November 5, 2020, say that they have now turned their attention to Black Stars B coach Ibrahim Tanko.



The reports go as far as saying that Tanko will be announced in the coming days as head coach of Hearts of Oak.



Tanko was head coach when the Black Stars finished fourth at the U-23 AFCON tournament held in Egypt last year.



Tanko previously served as an assistant coach for Cameroon and German side FC Cologne.

