Hearts of Oak to appoint Dong Bortey as member of technical team

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: phobianews.com

Hearts of Oak are set to appoint club legend Bernard Dong-Bortey as a member of the technical team, as the Phobians look to step up the rebuilding process.



Dong-Bortey made over 100 appearances for the Accra club and was instrumental in the club winning four league titles and the CAF Confederation Cup. He was a joint topscorer of the leadue in 2002.



Phobianews. com can exclusively reveal that, a deal to draft Bortey in the technical team is near completion, although an announcement is not expected to be made any moment now.



Bortey was earlier today sighted at the club training ground heavily involved in the activities of the technical team.



The Phobians recently appointed Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic as the head of the technical team.