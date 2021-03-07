Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak thump 4-0 WAFA on coach Samuel Boadu's debut

Hearts of Oak players in jubilant mood

Samuel Boadu made a winning start to his job as Hearts of Oak coach after his side crushed ten-man WAFA 4-0 on Sunday, 7 March 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians could have scored more but the forward men were sterile on some occasions and also some good goalkeeping by Ferdinand Sabi Acquah.



The first attempt at goal was from Augustine Boakye who bent his effort from outside the box from the right flank but the ball went over the goal post.



Four minutes later, WAFA were awarded a free-kick after midfielder Lawrence Agyekum was brought down by Umar Manaf.



Togo international Atte Yousifou elected himself to take it from 32 metres.



He delivered a low grounder but it went straight to goalkeeper Richard Attah who needed a double say to deal with that innocuous effort .



On 18 minutes, Hearts of Oak fired a warning shot when Fatawu Mohammed sneaked into the box to head Raddy Ovouka's cross from the left but it went wide.



Three minutes later, WAFA were reduced to ten men after captain Abukari Ibrahim was flashed a straight red card for a last-man tackle on Patrick Razak who had fed on a misplaced pass.



Hearts of Oak got the momentum and started driving the screws on the visitors. Defender Konadu Yiadom had to over work himself at the heart of defence and at one point he headed out Manaf's overhead kick for a corner kick.



In the 33rd minute, Patrick Razak put connected home a cross from the Raddy Ovouka at the near post.



Hearts go better as the game progressed as their numerical advantage proved crucial.



In the 63rd minute, Isaac Mensah doubled the lead from close range when he lifted the ball pass goalkeeper Sabi Acquah after collecting a pass from Victor Aidoo.



Boadu shuffled his pack and introduced new signing Salifu Ibrahim for his debut.



WAFA were outstretched and in no time the Phobians went three up after Congolese Raddy Ovouka smashed home on a half volley after a cross from Fatawu Mohammed.



In injury time, substitute Michelle Sarpong was left unmarked and he slotted home from close range for the fourth goal. Ovouka served the assist.