Hearts of Oak target win against Gold Stars after Kotoko win

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League giants, Hearts of Oak will be up against Bibiani Gold Stars next weekend.



The game will be the first to be played since securing a win in the second Super Clash of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.



In a game against Asante Kotoko played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening, the Phobians put up a good performance to secure the victory.



A solitary strike from Konadu Yiadom won the match for Hearts of Oak.



Courtesy of the win, the team was crowned Champions of the 2023 President’s Cup and also earned three points from the Week 19 match of the Ghana Premier League.



In the coming weekend, Hearts of Oak takes on Bibiani Gold Stars in a game to be played at Dun’s Park.



The Phobians are feeling very confident and are targeting a win to climb higher on the league standings.



The game between Hearts of Oak and Bibiani Gold Stars will be played on Saturday, March 11.