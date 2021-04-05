Hearts of Oak target 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title - Kwame Opare Addo hints

Sports News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Communications Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has hinted that the club is aiming at winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Accra Hearts of Oak continued their fine form by beating struggling Aduana Stars 2-0 on matchday 18 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Phobians are yet to lose a game under new coach, Samuel Boadu.



According to Opare Addo, the club is aiming to end their over a decade trophy jinx season.



“Hearts of Oak is not just in to participate or target certain positions on the log like 5th and 6th. That is not our focus, the ultimate price that is sitting there is what we are fighting for," Opare said in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.



"That is why we are preparing to achieve that aim,” he added.



The Phobians currently sits 3rd on the league log with 30 points.



Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Ashgold at the Len Clay Stadium in the matchday 19 games.