Hearts of Oak submit GH₵150,000 bid for RTU's David Abagna - Reports

Hearts of Oak have reportedly presented a GH₵150,000 bid to Real Tamale United to sign midfielder, David Abagna.



Multiple reports claim that this is the Phobians' second bid in the quest to land the attacking midfielder.



The RTU captain was on Asante Kotoko's radar during the off-season transfer window, but the Reds were unable to sign the Ashanti Gold man.



David Abagna is currently with the Black Galaxies team, which are competing in the 2023 CHAN tournament in Algeria.



He played full throttle against Madagascar in the opening game at the Stade Chahid Hamlaoui.



The Black Galaxies lost 2-1 to Madagascar, with Abanga being one of the few bright performers for Ghana.





