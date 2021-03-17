Sports News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Hearts of Oak striker confesses to sabotaging club’s move to sign Victorien Adebayor

Accra Hearts of Oak striker Danjuma Ademola Kuti has revealed that he sabotaged the club’s move to sign fellow Nigerian, Victorien Adebayor.



Adebayor joined Premier League side Legon Cities last week for an undisclosed fee.



Hearts of Oak were reportedly interested in the player and reached out to his camp over a possible move.



But in an interview with Kumasi-based Otec FM, Ademola Kuti who is yet to play any competitive game for the Phobians says he advised Adebayor against joining Hearts of Oak.



He said that Togbe Afede, the Executive Chairman of Hearts of Oak threw money at Adebayor in an attempt to lure him to the club but he cautioned his countryman against joining the Phobians.



"Togbe Afede was sending money to Adebayor in Niger at the back of my agent, convincing him to sign for Hearts of Oak but my agent didn't allow him to sign because of what they (Hearts) are doing to me," Kuti told Otec FM.



"He (Adebayor) didn't come to Hearts because of me. I told him that I will be disappointed in him if he signs for Hearts. I convinced him not to come because he would suffer when he comes," he added.



Kuti’s confession is a departure from the reason Adebayor gave for not joining either Hearts or Kotoko.



Adebayor said during his unveiling that he prefers to join an underdog where there is not much pressure for him to succeed.



“Hearts and Kotoko are big clubs and I don’t like big teams, I like smaller teams and I’m ready for challenges like that and that helps my career too,” he said.



“They are down in the league and Legon Cities know why they came for me and so my target is to help the team as much as I can,” he added.



