Sports News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak striker Kwadjo Obeng Jnr to make injury return next week

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadjo Obeng Jnr

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadjo Obeng Jnr is expected to resume training by next week after his injury lay off.



The forward got injured and missed the game against Bechem United on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians recorded their biggest win in the ongoing season without their lead striker who has scored three goals in the ongoing campaign.



Information gathered indicates that Kwadjo Obeng Jnr suffered a groin and is currently receiving treatment.



His return will be a boost to the Accra Hearts of Oak team ahead of their upcoming games in the Ghana Premier League.



He is expected to be back in training ahead of their game against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

