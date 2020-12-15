Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Hearts of Oak striker Kojo Obeng Jr vows to score against Aduana Stars

Kojo Obeng Jr has scored three goals this season

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kojo Obeng Jr has vowed to score against Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League outstanding fixture on Wednesday, December, 16.



Obeng Jr has been in great form this season, having scored three goals in four games. This makes him one of the top scorers in the league.



He is confident of continuing his impressive scoring form when the Phobians come up against the Fire club.



The match, which was supposed to come off on matchday one, was rescheduled due to Coronavirus issues.



"My goal in Dormaa is patiently waiting for me. Just like I said earlier, I will score against Aduana Stars regardless of when we play them,” he told reporters.



He added: "The main target for me this season is to help my club win the league but I will wish to add the goal king to it to make it a very special moment for me."



Obeng Jr joined Accra Hearts from lower-tier side Nea Salamina, where he bagged 13 goals in the Division One League and topped it with 3 goals in the MTN FA Cup.

