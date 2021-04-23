Hearts of Oak speedster Patrick Razak hails Samuel Boadu’s impact

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak has heaped praises on head coach Samuel Boadu for taken his game to a different level, saying his guidance has helped to improve as a player.



Razak, who joined the Phobians prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League has been a key cog for the club and has credited the former Medeama coach for his improved performance in the ongoing season.



Speaking to GBC news, he said, "Samuel Boadu is a good coach and I have known him in Ghana and in the league, I played several times against him during his time with Medeama”.



He continued that, “Coming to Hearts of Oak he brought something on board which is really helping the team”



“There have been a great improvement and I have also improved as a player under him because he has added a lot of things to my game which I was not having and I think is a great plus for me so with his support and philosophy I think we are going to be in a better position,” he concluded.



The former Horoya AC speedster has bagged 2 goals in the ongoing season with several assists.