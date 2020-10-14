Sports News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak snap up huge prospect Ismael Ali Razak

Striker Ismael Ali Razak

Accra Hearts of Oak has acquired the services of youngster Ismael Ali Razak from lower-tier side Golden FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The Phobians will be announcing the signing of the hugely touted prospect in the coming days.



The highly-rated winger who can also play as a striker has been training with the Phobians for sometime now and has impressed the technical staff of Accra Hearts of Oak with his performances.



Razak has been handed a long-term contract and will be officially presented by the club after his medicals.



Razak will sign not less than four years for Accra Hearts of Oak and is expected to be a part of the squad for the 2020/2021 season.

