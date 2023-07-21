Hearts of Oak snap up Kelvin Osei Asibey on a three-year deal

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Kelvin Osei Asibey, according to the club on Thursday, July 20.



The highly-rated defender signed a three-year deal with the Phobians with the option for another year from division one side Techiman Eleven Wonders.



Asibey has been with Eleven Wonders for over two seasons, bidding his time until he became a household name in the game where he played a vital role in the club’s success despite missing out on qualification into the top-flight football following their defeat to Tano Bofoakwa in the division one-league playoffs.



An elated Kelvin Asibey said he is confident in working hard as a team player to help achieve the desired goal.



"I know the betpawa Premier League is tough because I have played in it before. It's not easy for sure but I am confident that with the support of my new teammates and the technical team giving us guidance not forgetting the fans, we can do good things here for this team. The platform is huge so we have to work extra hard to make the mark”, he told heartsofoaksc.com.



Asibey becomes the first signing for the Phobians ahead of the 2023/24 season, having also parted ways with Yassan Ouatching, Isaac Mensah, Obeng Junior, and Robert Sowah



