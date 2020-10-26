Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak sign Victor Kweku Aidoo from FC Samartex

Hearts of Oak coach with Victor Aidoo

Division one side Samartex FC have just confirmed Victor Kweku Aidoo has completed his move to Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.



The all-time leading scorer for the club has signed a three-year deal with the Phobians in the ongoing transfer window.



The club in a tweet announced the transfer of the forward to the Ghanaian giants.



"We announce the transfer of our all-time goal scorer Victor Kweku Aidoo to @HeartsOfOakGHon 3-year deal, we wish him the very best of luck with his new team"



Victor Kweku Aidoo is expected to replace Kofi Kordzi who left the club to join Qatari second Muaither SC in the transfer window.





Official: We announce the transfer of our all time goal scorer Victor Kweku Aidoo to @HeartsOfOakGH on 3 year deal, we wish him the very best of luck with his new team @TheStrykergh @PapaPoku @purefmsports @OyerepaSports — Samartex Fc (@FcSamartex1996) October 26, 2020

