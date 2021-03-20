Hearts of Oak sign Lukman Abdul Basit, promote two players from junior side

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Lukman Abdul Basit in the just-ended transfer window.



Basit joins the club from Division II side Alsad based in Madina, a suburb in Accra.



The Phobians have also promoted two players from its junior side, Auroras, to the senior team for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The duo, Razak Ali and Issah Kukah, have been registered as part of the senior team for the second round.



Lukman is a talented winger who is expected to compete with Patrick Razak at that position.



Hearts of Oak in the just-ended transfer window signed two other players, Ibrahim Salifu from Eleven Wonders, Caleb Amankwah formerly of Aduana Stars to beef up their squad for the second round.



