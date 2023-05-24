Hearts of Oak should allow old players like Dong Bortey to train their strikers – Prince Tagoe

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Former Black Stars player, Prince Tagoe has urged his former club, Accra Hearts of Oak to engage some of their old players to train their current strikers to help them score more goals.



Hearts of Oak have come short of scoring goals in recent matches. The club has managed to bring in some foreign strikers but they have struggled to bag in the goals for the Rainbow club.



As Hearts of Oak searches for a solution to turn their fortunes around, Prince Tagoe has urged the club to resort to ex-players like himself, Dong Bortey, Charles Taylor and others to train their strikers to become better goal-scorers.



Speaking on Angel Sports, Prince Tagoe said, “It's high time that Hearts of Oak allow some of us like Dong Bortey and to train the strikers. Some of us who have won the Goal King before have a lot to teach some of these boys.



According to him, he would gladly welcome a call to train the strikers but won't take charge of the responsibility on his own accord.



“I can’t wake up and go there but when I am being called upon I will show up. You can go to the training grounds but it's been long. I know Hearts and how the management are and how the supporters feel when they see old players,” he stated.



He added, “Some of the management members don’t know how to deal with the old players so I just try to lay back.”



According to him, “most of the players [at Hearts of Oak] don’t show the zeal that they want to achieve something with the club. Most of them are there for business.”



Hearts of Oak are currently 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points.



