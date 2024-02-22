Hearts of Oak set to return to Accra Sports Stadium to face RTU in GPL

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

After a prolonged absence, Accra Hearts of Oak are set to return to the Accra Sports Stadium to continue the second round of the season.



The Phobians return to their home venue in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) match against Real Tamale United (RTU) on Sunday, February 25.



The match marks the commencement of the second round of the 2023-2024 GPL season.



Hearts of Oak's absence from the Accra Stadium was primarily due to the December musical concert season and the 2023 African Cup of Nationa (AFCON) break.



Although the stadium was in bad shape after it was closed down for the concerts, the National Sports Authority (NSA) has been able to restore the pitch to its former state.



Hearts of Oak on the other hand have undergone managerial changes, appointing Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as the new head coach following the dismissal of Martin Koopman.



The Phobians have encountered a challenging season, currently ranking 11th in the league standings with four wins, nine draws, and four losses.



