Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Hearts of Oak set to register Nigerian striker in GPL second round

Hearts of Oak striker Danjuma Kuti

Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to make an addition to their squad for the second round of the season with the registration of Nigerian forward Danjuma Ademola Kuti.



The 22-year-old joined the Ghanaian giants as a free agent but was excluded from the registered squad prior to the start of the season.



Kuti was reported to have picked up a setback before the start of the season which would of have kept him out throughout the first round.