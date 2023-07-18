Hearts of Oak set to announce new coach for next season

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak are closing in on a new coach for the 2023/24 season after shortlisting a number of applicants for the top job.



Following a torrid campaign last season, the Phobians are keen on appointing a gaffer who can return them to the top of Ghana football.



The Rainbow club only avoided the drop on the last day of last season after a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.



In other to avoid another poor campaign, the top hierarchy of the club are in an early hunt for a new coach who will be working under a new structure at the Accra-based outfit.



According to information reaching GHANASoccernet, the new coach will be working under the supervision of a technical director, who will also be appointed in few days time.



Reports indicates several coaches, both indigenous and expatriates, have applied for the job with some applicants from Nigeria and the Netherlands.



However, the Phobians look set to appoint a domestic coach, in line with the club's philosophies.



Former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has been tipped as the favourite for the role.



