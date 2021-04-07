Hearts of Oak set for contract renegotiation talks with Lawali Mamane

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghana Premier League outfit, Accra Hearts of Oak, has called midfielder Lawali Mamane for contract renegotiations.



The defensive midfielder joined the 20 times GPL champions in 2020 and has been an exciting prospect since.



However, the impact of COVID-19, according to Hearts of Oak, have left them with no choice but to renegotiate his previous terms.



The Nigerien agreed to sign with the club on March 2020 but his effective date for honoring the contract was October 2020.



Accra Hearts of Oak intends to negotiate the contract to reflect his effective date for honoring the contract.



The meeting is expected to happen at the club's secretariat on April 7.