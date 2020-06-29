Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Hearts of Oak secures Ghc 4 million for Pobiman project

Ghanaian giant, Accra Hearts of Oak S.C has secured a GHC4 million fund from Guarantee Trust Bank, to begin the Pobiman project.



The money has been released to the club with the project set to commence in the coming days.



The Ghana Premier League side on Friday 25 June announced that the project was set to begin by signing an agreement with local contractor K.A Estate Limited to commence work at the venue.



The club after the official announcement indicated that the local contractors would team up with Turkish contractors Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve tic LTD, who had been mandated to construct the state of the art Phobia Academy.



The local contractors are expected to complete the substructural work within three months whilst the Turkish would use another four months to complete the entire project.



Officials of Accra Hearts of Oak were at the venue on Saturday to hand over the site to the local contractors for work to begin.



According to Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson the project is expected to be completed within six months.



The Pobiman project when completed is expected to have multiple playing fields, accommodation for players, technical team and other management staff, swimming pool, among others.

