Hearts of Oak salutes Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Franklyn Owusu on Black Satellites invitation

Accra Hearts of Oak have extended their congratulations to duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Franklyn Owusu following their invitation to the camp of the Black Satellites team.



The two attackers who are products of the Auroras team of the Phobians have been included in the 70 players called to the camp of the Ghana U-20 team for observation.



The invited players are starting camping on Friday, August 28, 2020, with players expected to train for 1 week continuously.



It will all be part of preparations for the Black Satellites team ahead of the WAFU 'B' U-20 qualification tournament to be staged in Togo later this year.



Reacting to the call-ups for Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Franklyn Owusu, Hearts of Oak have congratulated their players and say they wish them well.



“Congratulations to our players Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Franklyn Owusu on their call-up to the Ghana U-20 team”, the statement on the club’s Twitter page reads.





