Sports News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak's union with Samuel Boadu is a match made in heaven - Togbe Afede

Accra Hearts of Oak new coach, Samuel Boadu

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has waxed lyrical about the appointment of coach Samuel Boadu.



Coach Samuel Boadu on Monday, March 1, 2021, was unveiled by the Phobains as their new head coach on a three-and-half-year contract.



The former Medeama SC coach has been put on a $2,500 monthly salary which is about twice what he was receiving as the head coach of the Tarkwa-based club.



A happy Togbe Afede XIV who led the delegation to present Samuel Boadu as their new coach to the world and their fans stated that the profile of the Ghanaian coach fits what he wants for his club.



"Boadu joining us is a great testament to his belief in the vision and board of Hearts of Oak. We going for him is our expression of commitment to attract the best talents to the vision we share,'' he said.



"His ambition falls in line with ours, we think we need someone like him and he also has confirmed his belief in the fact that needs a club like Hearts of oak to give him the ultimate platform to realize his true potential. "



"So this I believe is a match made in heaven and we expect a mutually beneficial relationship that will last several years," Togbe Afede XIV said at the unveiling ceremony.