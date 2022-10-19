Hearts of Oak's replica jerseys on sale different from original home kit

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak appears to be selling different home jerseys as replicas of their original 2022/2023 season home kit



Photos of the replica bought by the fans seem to have different designs from the original home jersey of the club.



In comparison, while the original has a red colour from the neck to the left sleeve, the replica's red colour does not reach the neck as it is interrupted by a blue colour on the left side of the kit.



Also, while the end of the sleeves has a yellow colour, the replica does not.



Aside from the two differences, the replica and original have the same designs. The replica cost GHC200.



Hearts' new jersey was unveiled on Friday, September 9, 2022. The home and away kits were designed to commemorate the club's 111th anniversary.



The club was founded on November 11, 1911, and will celebrate its 111th anniversary in November 2022. As a result, both the home and away kits, as well as the goalkeeper's kits, feature shades of the club's trophies.





Check out the image of the replica and the original kit below





