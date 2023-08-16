Hearts of Oak's new coach arrives in Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to reports in the local media, Martin Koopman has landed in Ghana to take over Hearts of Oak's coaching job.



The Ghana Premier League club has been in search of a new club following the exit of Slavko Matic.



The Serbian trainer who replaced Samuel Boadu midway through last season on a two-year deal was forced to leave the club due to poor rund of results.



Former assistant coach, David Ocloo was named as the interim manager. Having steered the club to finish 12th last season, Ocloo and the club mutually parted ways.



Nigerian coach, Paul Aigbogun and Tunisian coach, Khalil Abid were both linked to the vacant job.



Martin Koopman will be officially unveiled as the new head coach in the coming days the reports added.



It is believed that technical director, Rene Hiddink recommended Koopman to the hierarchy of the club.



The 67-year-old is a former Netherlands defender who previously managed Go Ahead Eagles, FC Twente, and Cambuur.



Koopman also formerly managed Maldives and Saudi Arabia.