Hearts of Oak’s goal was offside; it should have been disallowed – Kotoku Royals coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Kotoku Royals, John Eduafo Jnr has changed his mind about the legitimacy of the goal scored by Hearts of Oak against his team on Sunday afternoon in the Ghana Premier League.



Granting a post-match interview after the game, the tactician said he thought the goal was clean.



However, after watching video clips hours later, John Eduafo Jnr says he has realised the goal should have been disallowed because the scorer, Caleb Amanwah was offside.



“After the game, I did not have the chance to watch for the second time before going for the post-match interview, so my initial thoughts was that since the referee did not see anything wrong with it, then it was a good goal. But after the post-match interview, I had the opportunity to watch playbacks from different angles and I realised that Caleb was glaringly offside and so the goal should have been disallowed,” the Kotoku Royals coach said.



Coach John Eduafo Jnr added, “I must say that I was disappointed for how my comments have been misunderstood and has hurt my spirit and motivaion. This has also damaged my relationship with the club’s supporters but I want apologise to them and set the record straight that my comment was misconstrued. I will never do anything to let the club and its stakeholders down.”



Following the defeat to Hearts of Oak, Kotoku Royals remain bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings.