Hearts of Oak's Togbe Afede XIV named Ghana's Entrepreneur of the Decade

Togbe Afede XIV, Executive Board chairman of Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV has been named the Overall Entrepreneur of the Decade at the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executive Awards.



The businessman was crowned on Saturday, 18 July, 2020.



Togbe Afede XIV, is Paramount Chief of the Asogli State in the Volta Region, is also the president of the National House of Chiefs.



He is the Executive Chairman of the World Trade Centre in Accra and founder and CEO of SAS Finance Group Limited.



In 2012, he bought nearly 40 percent shares in Hearts of Oak to be the single majority shareholder.



He was installed Executive Board Chairman.





