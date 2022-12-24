Hearts of Oak's Suraj Seidu, Caleb Amankwah left out of Black Galaxies squad for 2022 CHAN

Sports News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak duo, Suraj Seidu, and Caleb Amankwah have been left of the Black Galaxies squad for the 2022 CHAN tournament.



The team has been camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for the past two weeks as part of the build-up to the biennial showpiece.



Suraj Seidu was part of the squad that secured qualification while Amankwah earned a late call-up to the team.



However, the pair have been dropped from the final 25-man squad.



The Black Galaxies will play a number of high-profile international friendlies during their stay in Egypt in readiness for the tournament which kicks off on Friday, January 13, 2022.



Ghana will be making a record 4th CHAN appearance having played in the tournament in 2009, 2011, and 2014 in Cote D’Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa respectively.



The Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and holders Morocco.



Find the squad below:



Goalkeepers:



Abdulai Iddrisu, Ibrahim Danlad, William Essu.



Defenders:



Augustine Randolph, Augustine Agyapong, Dennis Korsah, Benjamin Abaidoo Konadu Yiadom, Henry Ansu, Kojo Addai, Sherif Mohammed, Solomon Adomako.



Midfielders:



Razak Kassim, Dominic Nsobila, Gladson Awako, David Abagna, Sylvester Simba.



Wingers:



Jonah Attuquaye, Evans Osei Wusu, Bright Adjei, Kwame Otu.



Strikers:



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kofi Kordzi, Razak Yusif, Augustine Boakye.