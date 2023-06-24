Hearts of Oak’s Salifu Ibrahim hopeful team will make fans happy next season

Sports News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak midfield maestro, Salifu Ibrahim is confident the team will make the fans happy next season after their disappointing campaign in the just-ended Premier League.



The Phobians dragged themselves into the relegation battle before the final game of the season but managed to finish in 12th position with 46 points and have faced a backlash from their fans.



Salifu, affectionately called Di Maria admits the season didn’t go as expected but remains optimistic of a better campaign next season.



He told Kumasi-based Kessben TV: “Yes, it was very bad because the season didn’t the way we expected it but it’s part of football. You can’t take it out. We hope to get a good start to make the fans happy next season.”