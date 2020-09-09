Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak’s Pobiman Academy will be open to all clubs – Togbe Afede reveals

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV

Hearts of Oak Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has revealed that the club’s Pobiman Academy, when completed, will be open to all clubs.



He made the revelation during the unveiling of the club’s partnership agreement with StarLife Assurance on Tuesday.



“I am particularly thrilled with this new development between our club and StarLife especially so as we have a common thread to be dominant and show our pre-eminence on our field of operation”, Togbe Afede said.



“Several initiatives are in the pipeline and, they would be announced as and when its due and, these are all aimed at building Hearts of Oak to be the dominant force in Ghana football and establish we among Africa’s preeminent clubs”, he added.



“We also aim to put together a very strong technical team and playing body with good enough motivation to be the best among their contemporaries.”



He said when completed, “our Pobiman Academy Project would be opened to all including clubs from outside Ghana” to use the facilities for their training purposes and camping.



When completed the facility will have staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centres, laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, as well as a dining hall.

