Hearts of Oak's Obeng Jnr working hard to repay trust reposed in him

hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

Striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr says he is working hard on his game to repay the trust reposed in him by the board and management of the club as well as that of the technical team.



The Accra Hearts of Oak forward has seen his career in the capital blighted by injuries since joining the Phobians limiting his opportunities in featuring for the club.



However, the player is fully fit now and is part of the squad as they continue with preseason preparations ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana football season.



Obeng Jnr has impressed with his fitness level over the past three weeks as the team build’s up its endurance and fitness level before doing ball work.



“I am eager to perform at my very best for this football club and, I am particularly grateful to the board, management and technical team for the support they have shown me even during my most difficult period when I was injured”, Obeng Jnr told Hearts News.



He added: “Hopefully, the coming season will see me fulfilling that promise that I have carried since signing for Hearts of Oak and, I am preparing myself very well for the start of the new season.”



The striker has been backed by Coach Odoom to do well next season insisting that he has been impressed with what he has seen of Obeng Jnr since preseason began.



“Obeng Jnr has worked very well since we regrouped and if he continues at the pace he is working, he could be an important asset to the team next season”, Coach Odoom said.



The competition for places upfront will be intense if what we have seen in preseason is anything to go by and, it will only go to the benefit of Hearts of Oak.

