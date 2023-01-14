Hearts of Oak's 'Lionel Messi' impresses in debut

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak winger Linda Mtange regarded as the club's Lionel Messi has got the fans excited about his future after making his debut.



The DR Congo U-20 star made his debut against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in the match week 12 fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



Linda was impressive in his debut game for the Phobians coming on as a substitute against King Faisal which ended in a draw.



The DR Congo U-20 star joined Hearts of Oak from AS Dauphin Noir last year.



Mtange signed a two-year deal with the Phobians after impressing the technical handlers of the club during his trials.



The left-footed player gave a hint of what fans should expect with his impressive performance in the game.



Watch Linda Mtange's brilliance vs King Faisal



