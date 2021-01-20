Sports News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts of Oak's Emmanuel Nettey set to return to action against Berekum Chelsea

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey is set to feature for the team in the match against Berekum Chelsea after fully recovering from an injury.



The highly-rated midfielder did not play for the Phobians in the last three matches as a result of an injury setback.



In his absence, the capital-based club won two matches and drew one to pick up seven points from a possible 9.



Ahead of the team’s match against Berekum Chelsea this weekend, Emmanuel Nettey who has been training with the team in the past week has regained his full fitness.



The midfielder is in line with that now available for the upcoming encounter that will serve as the matchday 10 fixture in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Nettey has looked good in training and will train with his teammates in the next few days before the Chelsea match on Saturday afternoon.