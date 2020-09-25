Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Hearts of Oak's Emmanuel Nettey eyes Ghana Premier League success

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has said that the club's main aim is to win the Ghana Premier League next season.



The Phobians have not won any major title since winning the league in the 2008/2009 season, and Nettey believes it's time for the current squad to reclaim the club's lost glory.



“The goal for the season is to win the Ghana Premier League title for the Phobian family,” he said on Citi TV’s Football Made in Ghana.



“It is long overdue. We are a great club, and the biggest club in Ghana."



“I personally want to win the league to write my name in the history books of Accra Hearts of Oak,” he added.



Nettey has been one of the best players at the club after joining the team at the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.



Hearts are yet to begin training after the government lifted the ban on contact sports last Sunday.



Meanwhile, the top-flight is set to return on November 13 after a six-month hiatus.

