Hearts of Oak's Daniel Kodie undergoes successful surgery in South Africa

Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie underwent successful surgery in South Africa on Friday, 14 May 2021.



The operation took place at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital and supervised by Dr. McCready.



He is expected to return to Ghana next week for his rehabilitation at the Blue Valley Medical Centre.



Kodie has been out of action since 2019 when he suffered a career-threatening injury during the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.



''I am grateful to Hearts and especially to the Board Chairman. I really appreciate his support because without that my career would have ended abruptly,'' a happy Kodie told the club's official website.



''I will forever be grateful to him and promise to remain loyal to this club. This is the greatest thing that has happened to my career.



''I also thank the medical team here and I will be committed to the rehabilitation instructions that will be required to complete the healing process.



''Am optimistic to get back to the team to contribute my quota to the success of the club.''



