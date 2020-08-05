Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu reveals admiration for Thomas Partey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu has said he is a big fan of Thomas Teye Partey and models his game around the Atletico Madrid and the Black Stars ace.



“The player I admire most is Thomas Partey. My dream is to play for Juventus and participate in the UEFA Champions League,” he said.



The 24-year-old has big dreams and he is on the right path to achieving them.



After a successful debut season with the Phobians, Afutu has been tipped to reach the top in his career.



He was a stand-out player for the Phobians in the truncated Ghana Premier League with rave reviews from his teammates.



He made 13 league appearances for Accra Hearts of Oak and scored two goals.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.