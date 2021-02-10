Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts of Oak rubbish reports assistant coach has resigned

Assistant coach of Hearts of Oak, Asare-Bediako

Hearts of Oak have dismissed media reports suggesting that assistant coach, Joseph Asare-Bediako has left his role at the club.



On Tuesday, multiple reports emerged that the former Berekum Chelsea gaffer has left the club.



But the Public Relations Officer, Opare Addo has revealed the gaffer is still at post, and not given any signs of his resignation.



According to Opare Addo, Asare Bediako has not informed the club about his departure.



"We’ve only seen it on social media and we deal with official information," he said in an interview.



“We know we have a complete team which we are working to make sure that the team gets back to winning ways.



“He [Asare Bediako] is still at post,” he concluded.



Bediako was appointed as Hearts assistant coach prior to the start of the 2020/2021 season after he terminated his contract with Berekum Chelsea.



He worked under Edward Nii Odoom before the arrival of Kosta Papic.



Hearts of Oak are currently in 9th place on the Ghana Premier League log following a poor run of form and will host Ebusua Dwarfs this weekend.



