Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak rocked by injuries ahead of GPL start as four players battle for fitness

Danjuma Ademola Kuti

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak will be missing four of their key players in their league opener against Aduana Stars ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League opening games next month.



Hearts of Oak are likely to miss the services of new signings Ademole Kuti, Eric Dizan, Mohammed Alhassan and Mamane Lawali due to injury.



Nigerian striker Ademole Kuti is yet to arrive in Ghana to join the team for preseason according to reports.



The four players are currently not in camp and did not join the team to Cape Coast for the preseason camp.



The Phobians left the capital for preseason camp in Cape Coast on Wednesday to continue with preparations ahead of the league start on November 13.



Hearts of Oak play away to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa in their first game.



The Phobians managed to pick a point in their last meeting with the Ogya lads at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.



Hearts of Oak is hoping to end its trophy drought in the upcoming season and have set it sight on winning the league.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League commences on November 13, 2020.

