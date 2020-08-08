Sports News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Hearts of Oak reveals why they parted ways with Joseph Esso

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Opare Addo, has revealed the reason behind the club's decision to part ways with striker, Joseph Esso.



Opare Addo in an interview with Kumasi based radio station Sikka FM disclosed the player wanted a year contract extension with the the club wanting more years.



"Joseph Esso opted for only one-year contract extension contrary to what Hearts were requesting for. His demands caused our decision to part ways with him," said Opare Addo.



The 23-year-old joined Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal from fellow Premiership side Ebusua Dwarfs in 2017.



He netted 3 goals in his 14 appearances for the Phobians in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.



Esso was a member of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won silver medal at the 2019 WAFU Cup staged in Senegal.



The Phobians also released Agyare, Bonney, Traoré and Arthur for non-performance as their contracts with the club have run out.

