Hearts of Oak reportedly receive $450,000 offer for Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A Saudi Arabian side is reported to have tabled a $450,000 offer to sign Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim.



The 22-year-old is attracting interest from stellar clubs in Europe as well as the gulf as he continues his fine form since recovering from a long injury layoff.



Ibrahim, a former Techiman Eleven Wonders star, has emerged strongly on the radar of the unnamed Saudi Arabian club, who are ready to splash close to half a million dollars for his signature, according to Accra-based Asempa FM.



Salifu Ibrahim is regarded as key member of Slavko Matic's squad which has gone unbeaten since the Serbian tactician took over from Samuel Boadu.



He has a year and half left on his current contract as clubs continue to circle for his signature.



Widespread media reports have claimed that clubs from Eastern Europe in particular have been keeping tabs on the progress of the talented Ghanaian.



Hearts of Oak are eager to tie him down to avert losing the player for free when his current deal expires.



The Phobians have been unable to reach an agreement with the player with his representatives Eyeconic Sports Management Limited reportedly demanding $4,000 as monthly salary.



The poster boy has scored three goals in 41 appearances for the former African champions.