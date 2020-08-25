Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak reject the re-signing of former midfielder Leonard Tawiah

Former Hearts of Oak player, Leonard Tawiah

Accra Hearts of Oak have vehemently rejected the chance to re-sign former midfielder Leonard Tawiah after making himself available.



Tawiah parted company with the Phobians in 2017 after refusing to renew his contract just after the FA Cup final defeat to sworn rivals Asante Kotoko SC.



The lanky midfielder left the club with other key players like skipper Thomas Abbey, Kwame Kizito and Vincent Atinga as they all rejected new deals from the Rainbow club.



Tawiah signed for Lebanese side Ahkaa Ahli Aley FC on a free transfer in January 2018 and later joined Futuro Kings FC in Equatorial Guinea.



The 27-year-old has returned to Ghana in search for a new club and he offered himself to rejoin the Ghanaian giants.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Hearts of Oak remain bitter about Tawiah's departure in 2017 and have vowed not to take him back at the club.

