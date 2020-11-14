Sports News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Hearts of Oak record 31 Covid-19 cases

It is likely Hearts will have their first three league games postponed.

Accra Hearts of Oak have recorded 31 Covid-19 cases.



It is likely the club will have their first three league games postponed.



The Phobians confirmed on their official social media handles three days ago that, three of the members from their team tested positive for Covid-19 after they went through the mandatory testing.



Their case count has now reached 30 and it is likely the team will be off for the first three matchdays which include a trip to Dormaa Ahenkro to play Aduana Stars before playing both AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 31 affected team members include players, management, and technical team members.

