Hearts of Oak reclaim top spot with win over Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak regained top spot and opened a two-point lead in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, 30 May 2021 after beating Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians have now gone on a five-match winning streak and not conceded a goal.



They had been toppled 24 hours earlier after Asante Kotoko drew 0-0 at Aduana Stars.



Midfielder Benjamin Afutu gave Hearts the lead in the 16th minute by applying a powerful header from the corner taken by Ibrahim Salifu.



But the defending from Chelsea on the occasion was shambolic and shocking. Afutu had acres of space inside the box and headed on target.



The Phobians were dominant were rampant with their swamping football style and were sleek with the quick passing game.



Just before the half hour mark, Hearts doubled their lead through Kwadwo Obeng Jnr who shot with the outside of his boot to zoom pass goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.



Chelsea could have reduced the deficit before the break but Kofi Owusu’s to lob it over goalkeeper Richard Attah after cutting in from the left went wide.



Hearts did not their foot off the accelerator in the second half and continued to drive the screws on the visitors.



In the 58th minute, Stephen Amankona struck a powerful free-kick which had no trickery at the end but it was palmed out by Attah before grabbing it for the second time.



Winger Patrick Razak brought some added firepower and nearly got on the scoresheet but on two occasions he was denied by some brave defending and good goalkeeping.



Three minutes from time, Paul Atta Adjei was unlucky to have smashed the crossbar after delivering a sumptuous free-kick from the edge of the box.



On the 90th minute mark, Raddy Ovouka raced back to clear out a ball in front of Amankona who had made his way into the box.