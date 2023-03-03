Hearts of Oak react to supporters threatening head coach Slavko Matic ahead of Kotoko clash

Sports News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have urged their supporters to refrain from any violent act targeted towards their manager Slavko Matic in reaction to the team's poor run.



In a statement released on March 03, 2023, the club cited that it has noticed comments made in the media to incite the fans against the gaffer.



Heart of Oak pleaded with the fans to be calm and rather channel their grievances through the management for redress.



"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has taken notice of comments made in the media inciting supporters to stop the Head Coach Slavko Matic from performing his duties.



"We kindly entreat All Phobians to desist from any act of violence but remain calm.



"We urge all Phobians to rather channel their petitions and or grievances if any, through the management to the Board for redress," part of the statement reads.



The fans got triggered after Hearts lost 1-0 to their local rivals Great Olympics, who are positioned mid-table.



The club has been inconsistent in their last five matches winning two, losing two, and drawing one.



Disgruntled fans threatened to lock up the gates of their training ground to their coach Slavko Matic ahead of their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 4, 2023.



The fans have sent word of caution to the Serbian trainer to stay away from their training ground and the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



They believe that the club’s poor run in the league is due to the coach’s poor tactical tweaks and that they will not allow him to handle the game against Asante Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak are now 6th on the league table with 28 points from 19 matches.





EE/BB