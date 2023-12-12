Hearts of Oak provides injury update on midfielder Salifu Ibrahim

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have provided an injury update on midfielder Salifu Ibrahim.



The former Eleven Wonders star was forced off with an injury when his outfit locked horns with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League week 14 encounter last Sunday.



Salifu Ibrahim had a brilliant start to the Titanic clash, setting up his outfit's opening goal. But he had to be replaced in the second half due to an injury setback.



Kotoko, who were playing away to Hearts of Oak prevailed with a 3-2 win in the much-anticipated encounter.



Giving an update, the club confirmed the midfielder’s absence for Tuesday’s training but expect him to resume training on Wednesday.



Hearts of Oak shot into the lead through Linda Mtange but Isaac Oppong pulled parity before the halftime break.



Putting up a stellar performance, Uganda forward Steven Mukwala bagged a brace in the second half to seal victory for Kotoko. Martin Karikari reduced the deficit in the final minute for the Phobians.