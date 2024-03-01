Hearts of Oak pre-eminence vision on course

Sports Features of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Michael Dzade

The board members of Accra Hearts of Oak, led by His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV and accompanied by Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Vincent Odotei and Alhaji Braimah Akambi, inspected the progress of work done at the club’s new secretariat, Phobia House, which is about 95% complete.



The new Phobian tower, which is a 4-storey building, will have the third and fourth floors used by the club. The third floor will house the club’s museum, a conference room, and a trophy room. Accra Hearts of Oak's new secretariat stands as a symbol of modernity and progress in Ghanaian football.



Situated in a prime location in Accra, it boasts a contemporary architectural design with a spacious balcony to accommodate supporters during the player unveiling ceremony and celebration of trophies.



The secretariat signifies the club's commitment to professionalism and excellence in all endeavours and its vision to leave a legacy that is missing in football management in Ghana.



Accra Hearts of Oak is redefining modern sports management by laying a stunning foundation that is positioning it as one of the continent’s most respected and decorated clubs.



Under the current leadership, the board embarked on an ambitious journey that many thought was unattainable. This included an effective partnership with the Common Value Club Alliance, an academy for youth development and infrastructure development, while player welfare was given a crucial boost.



In the last four years, Accra Hearts of Oak has set the pace for modernity in football administration by blazing trails in areas that will position the club on a higher pedestal and set the tone for talent grooming in Ghana. With the academy, Hearts of Oak aims to nurture the next generation of football stars while upholding its status as a powerhouse in African football.



Currently, the Phobians have set the pace for infrastructure dominance by putting up a new club secretariat known as Phobia House, Commercial Center, Supporters Liaison Office, and Pobiman Complex.



Not only have the phobians dictated the pace of sports infrastructure, also, the club is striving to become an embodiment of what is described by many as the “Los blancos” of Ghana football.



Hearts of Oak’s vision extends beyond football. By building a brand fit for purpose, the club aims to become an important entity not only in Ghana but also across Africa.



Hearts’ commitment to youth development is exemplified through its robust junior team setup. The club operates several youth teams across various age groups, providing aspiring young footballers with a platform to hone their skills and realize their potential. Through its visionary leader and board chairman, Accra Hearts of Oak can boast of junior teams like Royal Oak (U-17), Auroras (U-20), and Oaks FC (women’s team).



Mr. Odotei describes the recent development as placing the team years ahead of contemporary clubs in Ghana and sub-regions in Africa. The vision of the board chairman has remained unwavering, that is, to make Accra Hearts of Oak a preeminent club in Africa. In the face of insurmountable odds, the board has remained resolute in executing its vision and mandate.



The ultra-modern complex is a game changer for the Phobians, and it will have the following facilities when fully completed:



Dormitories: To house players and provide a conducive environment for their development.



There are three pitches, both natural and AstroTurf, to ensure ample training space for various age groups.



Tennis and basketball courts: To encourage all-round athletic development.



Gymnasium: Equipped for fitness training.



Swimming pool of Olympic standard: Vital for recovery and conditioning.



Staff residence: Ensuring a committed coaching team.



Training centers: Focused on skill enhancement.



With a blend of tradition and modernity, Hearts of Oak is writing a new chapter in Ghanaian football history.



The club has sent a strong signal to other clubs by beefing up its squad with players, a new coach, and a new managing director.



The team is expected to manifest the vision of the board on the field and administratively.